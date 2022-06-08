Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 66,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 425.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $975,000.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.25. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

