Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $6.19 Million in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.11% of Altair Engineering as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $84,303.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $312,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,425.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,213 shares of company stock valued at $717,867 over the last 90 days. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALTR opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

