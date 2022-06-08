266,000 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 266,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.25% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.87%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

