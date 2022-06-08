Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 32,798 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,402 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,798 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SM Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,024 shares of company stock worth $3,744,361. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

NYSE:SM opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $54.43.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

SM Energy Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.