D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $16.73 Million Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,135 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.78% of Phreesia worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.94.

Shares of PHR opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 69.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.90%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

