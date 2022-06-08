Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 466.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,042 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.