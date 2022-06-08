Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.56% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADI stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.82. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

