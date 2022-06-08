Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1,008.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 82,128 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,375 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,284,000 after purchasing an additional 432,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 443.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after buying an additional 414,842 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 531.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after buying an additional 373,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after buying an additional 242,414 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.36 and a 52-week high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

