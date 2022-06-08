Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 9,110 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,716 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.91.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $277.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.73. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

