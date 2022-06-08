Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 472,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.22% of CarParts.com worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CarParts.com by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 1,687,162 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,339,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,784,000 after purchasing an additional 373,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,435,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 117,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CarParts.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRTS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

PRTS opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.57 million, a P/E ratio of -76.08 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $166.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

