Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 601.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.09% of National Retail Properties worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of NNN opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

