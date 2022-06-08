Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 27,100 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.95% of CONSOL Energy worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CEIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $294,069.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,319 shares of company stock worth $2,275,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.