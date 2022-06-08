Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $7.54 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79,567 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.90.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $196.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $179.30 and a 52 week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.