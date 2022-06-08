Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Stake Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 572.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,890 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Autohome worth $7,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Autohome by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.02.

Shares of ATHM opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $72.41.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $3.03. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

