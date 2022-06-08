Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 11,462 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,462 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,728,000 after acquiring an additional 164,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after buying an additional 308,504 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,274,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total value of $601,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $139,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,806 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,227 shares of company stock worth $2,160,793. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $179.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.69 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

