Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 61,009 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,009 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 197,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $234.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.59. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.92.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

