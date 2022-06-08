Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,535 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WGO. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of WGO opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.17.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

