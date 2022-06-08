Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 637 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,272,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1,764.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 48,070 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

