Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,095 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $17,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.14.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. Celestica’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

About Celestica (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.