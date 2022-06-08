Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 465,000 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.66% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 203,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

