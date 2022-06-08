D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $17.52 Million Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 376,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,005 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.29% of Bank OZK worth $17,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.51. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

