California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 411,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,865 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $17,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in California Resources by 632.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $220,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 940,955 shares of company stock worth $45,320,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19). California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

