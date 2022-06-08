Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.34. 5,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 231,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

