Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.34. 5,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 231,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.