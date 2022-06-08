D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 9,281 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of MEDNAX worth $17,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 92,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,241,000 after purchasing an additional 781,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

NYSE MD opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.05. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

