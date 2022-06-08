PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,077,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in FirstCash by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash stock opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.63. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

