Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $181.62 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

AVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

