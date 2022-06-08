PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,834 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,332 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $211.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $321.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.53 and a 200-day moving average of $204.87. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

