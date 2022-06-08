PDT Partners LLC Invests $379,000 in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.08% of DXP Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $596.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.15. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $319.41 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.