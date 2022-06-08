PDT Partners LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Ocwen Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ocwen Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocwen Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Ocwen Financial stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.65. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glen A. Messina acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,817.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George T. Henley bought 1,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.28 per share, with a total value of $50,054.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,676.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,200 shares of company stock worth $162,727. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

