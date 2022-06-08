PDT Partners LLC Invests $313,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 27.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 157,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 34,241 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 38.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.32.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.