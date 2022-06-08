PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,269 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at $92,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get uniQure alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QURE. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $752.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

About uniQure (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.