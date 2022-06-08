PDT Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,254 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of TrueCar worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TrueCar by 508.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 776,578 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,492,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 685,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 273,397 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 217,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRUE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.01.

About TrueCar (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.