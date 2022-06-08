PDT Partners LLC Takes $388,000 Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Advantage by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 474,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,898,000 after acquiring an additional 408,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 196,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Shares of FA stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

