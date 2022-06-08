PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,200 Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,175 shares of company stock worth $3,238,015. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $862.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.06. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

