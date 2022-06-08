5,709 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,709 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $581,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,950.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,904,386.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AMR opened at $180.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.66 and a 200 day moving average of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.22. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 152.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $828.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

AMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.