22,096 Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 85.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

