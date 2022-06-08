PDT Partners LLC Invests $360,000 in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGNX. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

