PDT Partners LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $88.58. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

