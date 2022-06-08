Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 9,411 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 51,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,123,000 after buying an additional 430,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,316,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,023,000 after buying an additional 44,858 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.84 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

