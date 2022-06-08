PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,052,000 after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ooma alerts:

OOMA stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $332.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered Ooma from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.