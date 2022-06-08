PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after buying an additional 1,656,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 292,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 133,089 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 85.42%.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,859.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $499,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,912 shares of company stock worth $613,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

