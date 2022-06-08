PDT Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,603,000 after acquiring an additional 236,496 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 203,276 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

