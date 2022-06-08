PDT Partners LLC Grows Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Noodles & Company worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 765,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 36,471 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDLS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

NDLS stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $298.39 million, a P/E ratio of -325.34, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 4.04% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

