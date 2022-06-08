PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 30,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $465,304.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,356,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Hair purchased 6,200 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

TMCI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

TMCI opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

