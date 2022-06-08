PDT Partners LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $8,684,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,389,000. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $6,146,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 190,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 170,443 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIRM opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 218.74% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIRM. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

