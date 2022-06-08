PDT Partners LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 121.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after buying an additional 34,598 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MarineMax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

