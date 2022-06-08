PDT Partners LLC Invests $397,000 in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Bridge Investment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $1,449,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,125,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,577,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,546,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.89 million and a P/E ratio of 3.66. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BRDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.