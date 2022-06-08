PDT Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAOI. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at $379,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 32,816 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 405.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 299,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

