PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,069 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBMS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 72.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of FBMS opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $650.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.72 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

