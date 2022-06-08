PDT Partners LLC Takes $315,000 Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after buying an additional 346,837 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,071,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after buying an additional 248,352 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLO opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

